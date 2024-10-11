Alia Bhatt Visits Durga Puja Pandal On Jigra's Release, Sharvari Wagh & Bhagyashree Join Celebrations

By: Shefali Fernandes | October 11, 2024

Rani Mukerji looked stunning as ever in a red saree as she visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, Mumbai

To celebrate the release of Jigra, Alia Bhatt donned a stunning red saree paired with a strappy blouse, and she was accompanied by her sister, Shaheen Bhatt

Sharvari Wagh wore a powder blue ethnic suit set and happily smiled as she posed for the paps stationed at the venue

Rhea Chakraborty wore a printed saree paired with a red blouse

Rani Mukerji and Jaya Bachchan were spotted sharing smiles and hugging each other at the Durga Puja pandal.

Rhea Chakraborty was seen posing with Dhamaal actor Aashish Chaudhary and his wife Samita Bangargi Chaudhary

Varun Dhawan's cousin, Anjini Dhawan, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Binny and Family, was spotted at the Durga Puja pandal

Bhagyashree attended the Durga Puja celebrations with her daughter Avantika Dasani. The mother-daughter duo were seen posing with Tanishaa Mukerji

