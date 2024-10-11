Rani Mukerji Radiates Her Bengali Roots During Durga Pujo Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 11, 2024
Every year, Rani Mukerji dons beautiful attires while she attends Durga Puja ceremonies in Mumbai
All images from Canva
This year too, she decided to embrace her Bengali tradition and drape a six yards saree
For the first day of Durga Puja, Rani chose an indigo blue Patola saree with a striking red border
The patola saree had a a double ikat weave that involves resist-dyeing technique with both the warp and weft threads
For the day 2 of Durga Puja, she chose to wear a classic yellow banarasi saree
She elegantly paired the saree with gold jewellery, red and gold bangles and a bindi
She chose to tie her hair in a bun and drape it with a mogra 'gajra'. She kept the makeup subtle yet festive
