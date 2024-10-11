Rani Mukerji Radiates Her Bengali Roots During Durga Pujo Festivities

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 11, 2024

Every year, Rani Mukerji dons beautiful attires while she attends Durga Puja ceremonies in Mumbai

All images from Canva

This year too, she decided to embrace her Bengali tradition and drape a six yards saree

For the first day of Durga Puja, Rani chose an indigo blue Patola saree with a striking red border

The patola saree had a a double ikat weave that involves resist-dyeing technique with both the warp and weft threads

For the day 2 of Durga Puja, she chose to wear a classic yellow banarasi saree

She elegantly paired the saree with gold jewellery, red and gold bangles and a bindi

She chose to tie her hair in a bun and drape it with a mogra 'gajra'. She kept the makeup subtle yet festive

Thanks For Reading!

Met Gala 2025 Theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' Explained
Find out More