Is Sana Makbul The Mysterious 'Dimple Wali' Munawar Faruqui Spoke About In Bigg Boss 17? Actress Reveals (Exclusive)

Sana Makbul has gone ahead to be the talk of the town after her monumental win in Bigg Boss OTT 3. The actress, beating Naezy and Ranvir Shorey lifted the trophy of the show and her journey in the show can be described as nothing but absolutely amazing.

Well, Munawar Faruqui, who lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17 was seen entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house in the finale week of the show where he was seen having heart to heart conversations with all the contestants of the show. He however wished Sana all the best and the actress thanked him for coming. Post this episode, a clip of Munawar from Bigg Boss 17 started going viral on the internet. In this clip, the popular stand up comedian can be seen talking to his ex girlfriend and co contestant Ayesha Khan about a 'dimple wali' who had apparently sent him clothes on the show. While Ayesha was clueless about who he was talking and also asked him if Nazila, his ex girlfriend had dimples, Munawar, refuting this conversation to be about Nazila, kept insisting that he is talking about a 'dimple wali.' After his entry in Bigg Boss OTT 3, another clip went viral, where he was seen telling Armaan that he too was unsure about who was sending his clothes and Sana was then seen smiling ear t ear.

Well, post her win in Bigg Boss OTT 3, the actress got in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal and we then quizzed her about the same and asked her if she is the 'mystery dimple girl' Munawar mentioned during his stint in Bigg Boss 17. Replying to the same, Sana flaunted her dimple, giggled and said, ''I don't know, ask Munawar.''

While we are still unclear if this mysterious dimple girl is Sana herself, we'd leave it up to our readers to decode the truth from Sana's answer to us.