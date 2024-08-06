'Uske Liye Khush Hoon Par Thoda Unlucky Bhi': Bigg Boss OTT 3 Runner Up Naezy Reacts To Sana Makbul's Wedding Plans With Boyfriend Shrikanth

Bigg Boss OTT 3 has surely come to an end but the buzz around the show lives on. While Sana Makbul lifted the trophy of the show, her close friend Naezy went ahead to be the first runner up. Naezy was often quizzed about his feelings for the actress in the show however, he always maintained his stance on being 'good friends' with the actress.

Well, the popular rapper was recently spotted at an event where he was quizzed about Sana Makbul tying the knot with beau Shrikanth. Reacting to the same, Naezy wished the actress all the best and went ahead to call himself 'unlucky.' The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame said, ''Shadi kar ne ke liye agar unhone kisi ko chuna hai, hmm, wo meri ek pure dost hai aur hamesha rahengi. Unke boyfriend ke aane se mujhe koi farak nahi padta, humari friendship ko koi farak nahi padta. Our friendship is still the same and it will forever be like this. To be honest, I am happy for her and I am a little unlucky too.''

During the press conference of the show, Naezy was quizzed about his feelings for Sana and the rapper revealed that he will say something to her outside the Bigg Boss house. However, he later cleared that she is a very good friend of him.

In an exclusive conversation with us after the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, Naezy had opened up on being targetted along with the actress in the show and he said, ''Logo ne hum ko pasand kiya kyun ki humari personalities unique thi, humari personalities mein dum tha, humari personalities mein wo baat thi toh hum top 2 Tak pohche aur free ki advices hum na hi follow kare toh acha hai. We anyway did not listen to anybody, nor Sana, neither did I listen to anyone. We did what we felt like. We were real till the very end.''