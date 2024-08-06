On Armaan Malik's Advice, Ranvir Shorey Joins YouTube, Shares First Vlog: 'Did Not Say Bigg Boss Is Biased, Still Scared Of Him'

Ranvir Shorey, who was recently seen in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house went ahead to be the second runner up of the show. The actor who will soon be seen in Jio Cinema's upcoming web series Shekhar Home has finally made his YouTube debut and shared his first vlog too.

In this video shared by the actor, he can be seen thanking his fans and the viewers of Bigg Boss to help him reach the top three race at a time where his social media handles where completely silent and he had no PR team outside the house. He further went ahead to state that he wants to clear a few things and started off with clearing a statement of his from the media interviews where it is made to look that he has called Bigg Boss biased after Sana Makbul's victory in the show. Clearing his stance on the same, the Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame says, ''I think kahi media walo ko baat ghumane ki aadat hai bilkul humare is saal ke winner ki tarah. Maine sirf ye kaha tha ke mere opinion mein us se kahi jyda deserving winners ho sakte thhe. I would include count Armaan, Lovekesh, Shivani, Vishal and Chandrika apart from me in that list.''

''Infact Bigg Boss se toh main itna darta hoon ke agar unki awaz abhi sunu toh abhi khada ho jaun aur ye darr life time rahega. So I absolutely did not mean to call Bigg Boss biased, ye galti main kabhi nahi kar sakta, ye gustakhi nahi kar sakta. Infact agar kisi ne Bigg Boss ke against jaane ki himmat dikhayi hai toh wo hai Sana Makbul when she went against Bigg Boss and said he was wrong when he accused her of revealing that she is the bahar wali. Shayad isi himmat ki wajah se wo jeeti bhi. I would want to congratulate her with all my heart, wo jeeti hum sab haare. Unki jo determination thi aur focus jo wo kehti hai, wakai mein wo jeeti and I wish her all the best.''

Well, during his stint in the show, he was once advised by Armaan Malik to start vlogging and to work on his social media presence. Looks like, Ranvir has finally taken Armaan's advise and has made his debut on Youtube. Needless to say, his fans and followers will be ardently waiting to see him share glimpses of his life through his YouTube vlogs.