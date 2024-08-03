 Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Ranveer Shorey REACTS On Allegations Of Domestic Violence Against Pooja Bhatt
Ranvir Shorey went ahead to be the second runner up of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Aanchal Choudhary Updated: Saturday, August 03, 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Ranvir Shorey most definitely came across as one of the most talked about and popular contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3. Right from his rivalry with Sana Makbul to his straight forward attitude, Ranvir went ahead to be the talk of the town with his stint on the show.

However, post his eviction, in an interview with Galatta India, Ranvir was seen losing his calm on the interviewer after being asked about charges of domestic violence against him. The interviewer, asked Ranvir of a section of audience supporting him for his righteousness and another section bashing him for his rude behaviour especially towards women. Ranvir was seen asking the interviewer who has said so about him. The interviewer then tells Ranvir that he has always been saying that the industry ganged up against him, but there has also been a section of the industry who has accused him of physical violence. When Ranvir asked who said so, the interviewer named Pooja Bhatt. This did not go down well with Ranvir who was then seen asking the interviewer to leave and also refused to do the interview with him anymore.

For the uninformed, Ranvir Shorey had earlier opened up on being in a relationship with Pooja Bhatt and how, her father Mahesh Bhatt made it absolutely difficult for him and gave him a hard time too.

