Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Ranvir Shorey On Working On His Social Media Presence & Sana Makbul’s Win: ‘How Silly & Stupid..’ (Exclusive)

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Ranvir Shorey, who went ahead to be the second runner up of Bigg Boss OTT 3, reflected on his journey in the show and also went ahead to admit the need of improving his social media presence.

How have you been Ranvir and how do you look back at your journey in Bigg Boss OTT 3?

I am tired, exhausted, I am traumatised. I am looking forward to getting off this juggernaut, going out of this circus, going home to my family, my friends, staying locked up for two days. Just eating and sleeping as I want and spend the weekend like this with my son and then from Monday I will start checking out what happened in these 42 days.

From your honesty to your rivalry with Sana Makbul, you were all over the social media, despite you stating several times that you do not maintain a social media presence. The two contestants who were talked about the most were you and Sana. Your comments on the same?

I really can’t comment on something which I haven’t seen. Infact, forget the public reaction, I haven’t even seen show mein Kya dikhaya gaya. First I will have to compare it with Kya hua, because I was there, then I will have to figure out how the audience is reacting. So, it’s too early for these questions. Like I said, right now I want to give my mind and body a break. Trust me when I say this that I have been on a 42 day 24/7 shoot. I am mentally, emotionally, physically exhausted. I will need atleast a week of recuperating before I can put things in perspective and face the world.

You stated that Sana Makbul did not deserve to win the trophy. What makes you say that?

I have not seen her doing anything in the show except thinking that the show is about talking badly to people and letting them talk to you badly back. ‘Sehenshakti,’ ‘Determination,’ I did not see her do anything positive in the house, even lifting a finger extra for a house mate. For me, that was not the essence of the show. But I guess Bigg Boss and the audience think differently, the voters think differently. However, I still stand by my assessment that there were far more deserving candidates than her. But yes, congratulations to her.

You were seen mentioning that you always knew you will not lift the trophy since the show had a voting format and that you never had a social media presence. In the show too, Armaan was once seen guiding you on how to work on your social media presence and make vlogs. Will we see you do the same now?

Absolutely. For me, one of the biggest takeaway was how silly and stupid it was of me, I think Deepak bhai also agreed, to treating social media as some kind of hobby you know some side thing which you just use to maybe promote something which you have done or put out a joke or a photo or something like that. I am definitely going to take my social media handles far more seriously from now on.