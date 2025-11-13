 'Tamasha Mat Banao': Nikitin Dheer Slams Paps For Sharing Jeetendra's Fall Video & Coverage Of Dharmendra's Hospitalisation
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Tamasha Mat Banao': Nikitin Dheer Slams Paps For Sharing Jeetendra's Fall Video & Coverage Of Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

'Tamasha Mat Banao': Nikitin Dheer Slams Paps For Sharing Jeetendra's Fall Video & Coverage Of Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

Earlier today, celebs like Ameesha Patel, Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar also lashed out at paps and urged them to respect Deol family's privacy. Sunny Deol lost his temper at paparazzi stationed outside their residence. Before that, another video from Breach Candy Hospital surfaced in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 09:12 PM IST
article-image

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who lost his father, veteran Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer in October 2025, lashed out at paps for insensitive coverage of Dharmendra's health and hospitalisation. He called paps 'vultures' and 'despicable.'

Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday (November 13), he wrote, "I lost a piece of my heart recently and witnessed first hand how despicable the so called paparazzi can be. It doesn't feel like you're talking to fellow human beings, it feels like you're encircled by vultures."

Read Also
Dharmendra News: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Ailing Actor & His...
article-image

Nikitin further slammed paps for filming veteran actor Jeetendra when he fell at Zarine Khan's prayer meet. "I have lost a lot of respect for them when I saw the way they filmed Shri Jeetendra and used his vulnerability for views. Now again the way they are behaving when Shri Dharmendra is unwell, it's just sad. As a society, is likes and views all that's left of us."

He added, "Such a demise of humanity. Aise samay logon ka tamasha mat banao. How can you be so insensitive to others. Try and understand, what people are going through. I am sure none of my words will make any difference, but one can't just sit and watch this nonsense keep happening."

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio
Panvel Fraud: 49-Year-Old Trader Duped Of ₹2.75 Crore In iPhone Export Scam; Police Launch Hunt For Rajasthan-Based Trio
BMC Elections 2025: Govandi Citizens’ Forum Challenges OBC Reservations In M/East Ward; Leaders Insist Lottery Process Is Transparent
BMC Elections 2025: Govandi Citizens’ Forum Challenges OBC Reservations In M/East Ward; Leaders Insist Lottery Process Is Transparent
Panvel Municipal Corporation Urges Property Owners To Avail 75 Per Cent Penalty Waiver Under 'Abhay Yojana' Before November 15
Panvel Municipal Corporation Urges Property Owners To Avail 75 Per Cent Penalty Waiver Under 'Abhay Yojana' Before November 15
Thane Municipal Corporation To Hold UPSC Mock Interview Sessions In November–December 2025 For Successful Mains Candidates
Thane Municipal Corporation To Hold UPSC Mock Interview Sessions In November–December 2025 For Successful Mains Candidates

Earlier today, celebs like Ameesha Patel, Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar also lashed out at paps and urged them to respect Deol family's privacy.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol lost his temper at paparazzi and media persons stationed outside the residence. Before that, another video from Breach Candy Hospital surfaced online in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping inconsolably in the clip, which went viral on social media.

Read Also
Dharmendra News: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Ailing Actor & His...
article-image

On November 11, some media portals falsely reported Dharmendra’s death. Reacting to the misinformation, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol condemned the false reports.

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, has been under medical supervision for several days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On Love, Money & Heartbreaks: 'Men Have Become Gold Diggers Too' -...

Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On Love, Money & Heartbreaks: 'Men Have Become Gold Diggers Too' -...

'Tamasha Mat Banao': Nikitin Dheer Slams Paps For Sharing Jeetendra's Fall Video & Coverage Of...

'Tamasha Mat Banao': Nikitin Dheer Slams Paps For Sharing Jeetendra's Fall Video & Coverage Of...

Harry Potter's Tom Felton Makes Broadway Debut; Receives Standing Ovation

Harry Potter's Tom Felton Makes Broadway Debut; Receives Standing Ovation

'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever,...

'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever,...

Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices

Coldplay, Dua Lipa Urge UK Government To Cap Concert Ticket Resale Prices