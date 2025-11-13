'Tamasha Mat Banao': Nikitin Dheer Slams Paps For Sharing Jeetendra's Fall Video & Coverage Of Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

Actor Nikitin Dheer, who lost his father, veteran Mahabharat actor Pankaj Dheer in October 2025, lashed out at paps for insensitive coverage of Dharmendra's health and hospitalisation. He called paps 'vultures' and 'despicable.'

Taking to his Instagram story on Thursday (November 13), he wrote, "I lost a piece of my heart recently and witnessed first hand how despicable the so called paparazzi can be. It doesn't feel like you're talking to fellow human beings, it feels like you're encircled by vultures."

Nikitin further slammed paps for filming veteran actor Jeetendra when he fell at Zarine Khan's prayer meet. "I have lost a lot of respect for them when I saw the way they filmed Shri Jeetendra and used his vulnerability for views. Now again the way they are behaving when Shri Dharmendra is unwell, it's just sad. As a society, is likes and views all that's left of us."

He added, "Such a demise of humanity. Aise samay logon ka tamasha mat banao. How can you be so insensitive to others. Try and understand, what people are going through. I am sure none of my words will make any difference, but one can't just sit and watch this nonsense keep happening."

Earlier today, celebs like Ameesha Patel, Karan Johar and Madhur Bhandarkar also lashed out at paps and urged them to respect Deol family's privacy.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol lost his temper at paparazzi and media persons stationed outside the residence. Before that, another video from Breach Candy Hospital surfaced online in which the ailing actor can be seen lying on a bed surrounded by his family, including sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. His first wife, Prakash Kaur, was seen weeping inconsolably in the clip, which went viral on social media.

On November 11, some media portals falsely reported Dharmendra’s death. Reacting to the misinformation, Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol condemned the false reports.

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, has been under medical supervision for several days.