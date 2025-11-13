Vahbiz Dorabjee Opens Up On Love, Money & Heartbreaks: 'Men Have Become Gold Diggers Too' - EXCLUSIVE

Actor and entrepreneur Vahbiz Dorabjee has never shied away from speaking her mind - whether it’s about love, money, or life after heartbreak. In a candid chat on The Free Press Journal, Vahbiz opened up about how women are unfairly labeled as gold diggers, revealed her shocking experience of being conned by one, and shared how financial lows taught her the true value of money.

When asked about why women are unfairly judged for wanting a secure partner, Vahbiz said, “When a woman gets married, the first thing she’s looking for is stability and security. So how does that make her a gold digger? Today, men are actually very fortunate that women are earning so well and contributing equally. I don’t see any harm in that. So if they think wanting a stable, secure partner makes you a gold digger, then they’re sadly mistaken. They really need to look up the word.”

Vahbiz also made a shocking relevation about how she was targeted by a gold digger herself.

“I recently said this on another podcast, and I want to repeat it to warn girls because I’ve personally experienced it. These days, men are studying your background, understanding that a girl is well-to-do, and then trying to use her. Even without being husbands, they play the victim card and say, ‘I don’t have this, I don’t have that, can you lend me some money?’ It has become very dangerous. I have faced men who were gold diggers to the extent that I had to take strict action. One man even tried to commit a big fraud with me - he had clearly studied me before approaching me. He played the emotional card, and though I helped him once or twice, I soon realized it was all about the money. He was eyeing everything I had - my house, my everything. It’s really disgusting. Even our men have changed.”

Vahbiz admitted she has become cynical about love. “I’m a typical Sagittarian, very over-optimistic, and that’s what has got me screwed in life. Sometimes, I feel it’s better to be a little cynical. Being overly optimistic has only landed me in a ditch, so I think caution is better. All my friends keep telling me to think carefully before getting married again. I’ve had so many bad experiences, and people only know the one that got publicized years ago, which is a closed chapter. It’s been nine years since then, and there have been a few other incidents after that too, though I never spoke about them in the media. My friends have seen me go through enough and always tell me, ‘Please stay single only!’”

Vahbiz also spoke about financial lows she faced after her first marriage and the lessons she took from them. "I’ve been very fortunate to have supportive parents who never believed their child should tolerate abuse in the name of love. But there were many hard lessons I had to learn myself. When my life came crashing down, that’s when I truly understood the value of money. I hit rock bottom - I didn’t have money and felt completely lost. Thankfully, I have angelic parents who bailed me out, but from there, I rose again from the ashes."