 'Will Be Back With Sexy Selfie': Bigg Boss 18 Fame Kashish Kapoor Down With Chickenpox & Fever, Shares Health Update
Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
Bigg Boss 18 contestant Kashish Kapoor recently revealed that she is down with chickenpox and is currently in isolation. She shared an update on social media and described her experience as "not fun at all."

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday (November 13), Kashish wrote that dealing with the illness while living alone has been challenging. The former Splitsvilla contestant also mentioned that she had to cancel some work commitments, including a shoot she was particularly excited about.

"Down with chickenpox and stuck in isolation for a few days... Living alone + fever + itchy pox.. not fun at all..! Had to cancel some work and a shoot I was excited about, that stings... but health first."

She added, "I'll be back soon w a sexy selfie."

Who is Kashish Kapoor?

Kashish frequently grabs headlines for her fearless and outspoken personality on social media. She entered Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 18, as a wildcard contestant and quickly making her presence felt.

Before that, Kashish appeared on MTV Splitsvilla X5, where she stood out for her bold choices. She opted to take home Rs 10 lakh instead of competing in the finale with Digvijay Singh Rathee, which led to his shocking eviction. Her decision sparked debate among fans and co-contestants. While some supported her, others had lashed out and also called her 'selfish'.

Originally from Purnia, Bihar, Kashish was raised in a middle-class family.

