Dharmendra News: Breach Candy Hospital Employee Arrested For Secretly Filming Ailing Actor & His Family Members' Video

A hospital employee has been arrested for secretly recording a video of veteran actor Dharmendra and his family inside the Intensive Care Unit of Breach Candy Hospital. The videos went viral on social media on November 13, a day after the Sholay actor was discharged.

The footage, which went viral, shows Dharmendra lying unconscious on a hospital bed while his sons, Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, stand nearby with other family members, visibly distressed. Sunny's sons, Karan and Rajveer Deol, can also be seen in the clip.

Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur, is seen weeping inconsolably in the clip.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, authorities confirmed that the employee responsible for filming has been taken into custody.

After Dharmendra got discharged, Sunny Deol's team issued a statement and requested privacy. He also thanked Dharmendra's fans and well-wishers for praying for his speedy recovery.

The Gadar actor also reportedly urged everyone to avoid speculating about his father's health condition.

"Mr Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time," the statement read.

It further mentioned, "We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

The 89-year-old actor, who was admitted over a week ago after complaining of breathlessness, had been under medical supervision for several days.

On November 11, several reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away. Reacting to the rumours, the actor's daughter Esha Deol wrote on Instagram, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery."

Hema Malini also lashed out, saying, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."