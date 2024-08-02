Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale: Ranvir Shorey & Kritika Malik EVICTED, Top 2 Finalists Revealed

After one and a half months, the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 is finally set to conclude on Friday. And before the finale officially gets streamed online, reports have it that the house already has its top two finalists. Ranvir Shorey, who was one of the most talked about contestants on the reality show, was reportedly evicted just hours before the final showdown.

Ranvir Shorey, Naezy, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao and Sana Makbul emerged to be the finalists of the season after Armaan Malik and Lovekesh Kataria were eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 3 earlier this week.

#SaiKetan out at 5th#Kritika out on 4th — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 1, 2024

Sai Ketan Rao, Kritika Malik fall short

And now, according to the X handle, The Khabri, which is known for sharing inside information from the Bigg Boss house, Sai Ketan Rao was the first one to be evicted on the day of the finale.

Kritika, who stirred up a controversy owing to her marriage with Armaan Malik, ended up being the third runner-up as she was eliminated from the race due to less votes.

Actor Ranvir Shorey, who was known for his tactical game play, was evicted after Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor entered the house to promote her upcoming film. He thus ended up being the second runner-up, and could not win the Rs 25 lakh prize money, which he had said he would use to fund his teenage son's education.

Naezy vs Sana Makbul

The final battle for the trophy is reportedly between Sana Makbul and Naezy, who have been best friends ever since the season commenced. Makers are trying every trick in the book to not leak the name of the winner before the finale gets telecast.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3, hosted by Anil Kapoor, is all set to stream online on Jio Cinema from 9 pm on Friday.