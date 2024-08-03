Bigg Boss OTT 3 Runner Up Naezy Reveals Of Doing Music Video With Winner Sana Makbul: ‘Sana Mere Music Video Mein Aane Wali Hai, Hum Sath..’ (Exclusive)

Bigg Boss OTT 3’s runner up Naezy went ahead to be one of the most interesting contestants on the show. Known for Gully boy, a biopic on his life, Naezy went ahead to be the first runner up of Bigg Boss OTT 3. In an exclusive chat with us post the show, Naezy revealed of doing a music video with Sana Makbul soon.

The way you were welcomed by your fans and paparazzi after the show was monumental. How do you look at all the love now?

It is overwhelming to be honest. The show was a fun social experiment I would say. I came out side the show and I learnt that I did really well. I learnt that people have loved me a lot and I am honestly feeling very positive about the same now. I really needed this energy and vibe. I was very low in life, Bahut Nirash tha. Lekin ab main positive hogaya hoon. I am happy that I made it to the top 2 and my close friend lifted the trophy.

Two contestants who received the most number of advices on their game went ahead to be the top two of the show and the people who were giving you these advices were no where even closer to the race. How do you look back at it all now?

Logo ne hum ko pasand kiya kyun ki humari personalities unique thi, humari personalities mein dum tha, humari personalities mein wo baat thi toh hum top 2 Tak pohche aur free ki advices hum na hi follow kare toh acha hai. We anyway did not listen to anybody, nor Sana, neither did I listen to anyone. We did what we felt like. We were real till the very end.

Will we see you and Sana work together?

Ji bilkul, Sana mere music video mein aane wali hai aur humlog sath mil kar kaam kar ne wale hai. Dono bamai ek sath machane wale hai, Bahut acha kuch ho ne wala hai.