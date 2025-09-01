Love Untangled On OTT: Where To Watch This Romcom South Korean Drama Film?

Love Untangled On OTT | Photo Credit:

Love Untangled is a romantic comedy South Korean drama that features Gong Myung as Han Yoon-seok and Shin Eun-soo as Park Se-ri in the lead roles. The film that blends light-hearted humour with a touching story is directed by Namkoong Sun. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

About Love Untangled

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Well, I, for one, think things are going 🌊 swimmingly 🌊 Love Untangled is now playing!" The film is based on themes of first love, friendship, and self-love. The screenplay of the film is written by Ji Chun-hee and Wang Doo-ri. Bombaram Film has done the production of the movie.

Plot

The film takes us back to 1998, following the journey of a young woman who is on a quest for self-acceptance. Instead of bending to the pressures of beauty standards, she chooses to embrace her true self. This movie not only stirs up feelings of nostalgia for the late 20th century but also sheds light on the intense societal pressures faced by young women, especially in the Korean school system, to fit into specific beauty ideals.

Cast and characters

The film features Gong Myung as Han Yoon-seok, Shin Eun-soo as Park Se-ri, Yoon Sang-hyeon as Baek Seong-rae, Cha Woo-min as Kim Hyeon, and Kang Mi-na as Go In-jeong, among others. Shin Eun-soo is known for her roles in A Model Family and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.