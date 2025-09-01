 Love Untangled On OTT: Where To Watch This Romcom South Korean Drama Film?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentLove Untangled On OTT: Where To Watch This Romcom South Korean Drama Film?

Love Untangled On OTT: Where To Watch This Romcom South Korean Drama Film?

The film takes us back to 1998, following the journey of a young woman who is on a quest for self-acceptance. Instead of bending to the pressures of beauty standards, she chooses to embrace her true self.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Love Untangled On OTT | Photo Credit:

Love Untangled is a romantic comedy South Korean drama that features Gong Myung as Han Yoon-seok and Shin Eun-soo as Park Se-ri in the lead roles. The film that blends light-hearted humour with a touching story is directed by Namkoong Sun. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

About Love Untangled

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Well, I, for one, think things are going 🌊 swimmingly 🌊 Love Untangled is now playing!" The film is based on themes of first love, friendship, and self-love. The screenplay of the film is written by Ji Chun-hee and Wang Doo-ri. Bombaram Film has done the production of the movie.

Plot

FPJ Shorts
Denmark-Based Healthcare Firm Novo Nordisk Announces Collaboration With Apollo Clinics To Launch Obesity Management Programme In India
Denmark-Based Healthcare Firm Novo Nordisk Announces Collaboration With Apollo Clinics To Launch Obesity Management Programme In India
Punjab Floods: Over 1000 Villages Across Several Districts Affected; Educational Institutes Closed Till Sep 3 - Latest Developments
Punjab Floods: Over 1000 Villages Across Several Districts Affected; Educational Institutes Closed Till Sep 3 - Latest Developments
'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka Sharma? Netizens Slam SOS 2 Actress - Watch
'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka Sharma? Netizens Slam SOS 2 Actress - Watch
Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report
Antony To Real Betis: Manchester United Winger Secures Permanent Deal For €25 million: Report

The film takes us back to 1998, following the journey of a young woman who is on a quest for self-acceptance. Instead of bending to the pressures of beauty standards, she chooses to embrace her true self. This movie not only stirs up feelings of nostalgia for the late 20th century but also sheds light on the intense societal pressures faced by young women, especially in the Korean school system, to fit into specific beauty ideals.

Read Also
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan OTT Release Date Locked: When & Where To Watch Shanaya Kapoor's Debut Film...
article-image

Cast and characters

The film features Gong Myung as Han Yoon-seok, Shin Eun-soo as Park Se-ri, Yoon Sang-hyeon as Baek Seong-rae, Cha Woo-min as Kim Hyeon, and Kang Mi-na as Go In-jeong, among others. Shin Eun-soo is known for her roles in A Model Family and Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka...

'She Is Not Working, But I Am...': After Bipasha Basu, Did Mrunal Thakur Take A Dig At Anushka...

Love Untangled On OTT: Where To Watch This Romcom South Korean Drama Film?

Love Untangled On OTT: Where To Watch This Romcom South Korean Drama Film?

Priya Marathe Death: 'Held Me Through My Sad Days...', Ankita Lokhande Pens An Emotional Note For...

Priya Marathe Death: 'Held Me Through My Sad Days...', Ankita Lokhande Pens An Emotional Note For...

Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk's Nikka Zaildar 4 Release POSTPONED Amid Severe Floods In Punjab

Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk's Nikka Zaildar 4 Release POSTPONED Amid Severe Floods In Punjab

Sumona Chakravarti Deletes Post Against Maratha Protesters After Writing That She Felt 'Unsafe' In...

Sumona Chakravarti Deletes Post Against Maratha Protesters After Writing That She Felt 'Unsafe' In...