Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk's Nikka Zaildar 4 Release POSTPONED Amid Severe Floods In Punjab

The makers of the much-awaited Punjabi film Nikka Zaildar 4, starring Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa, have postponed its release to October 2, 2025, in light of the devastating floods affecting Punjab. The film was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on September 12.

On Sunday, Sonam took to Instagram to share an official note announcing the revised release date.

The note stated, "The entire team of ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’ has decided to postpone the release date of the film to 2nd October due to an unforeseen severe flood situation in several areas of Punjab. We believe it is our duty to stand by the people of Punjab during these tough times. Therefore, the ‘Nikka Zaildar’ team has decided to personally visit the affected areas soon and provide trucks filled with ration and other essential items to those in need. We stand with Punjab.”

Bajwa captioned the post, “The release of ‘Nikka Zaildar 4’ is now scheduled for 2nd October 2025. In these challenging times, our team stands with Punjab and extends support to the affected families.”

Directed by Simerjit Singh, the film also stars Nirmal Rishi and Parminder Gill in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, outside of Punjabi cinema, Sonam Bajwa will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff in the upcoming action entertainer Baaghi 4, slated for release on September 5. The film also features former Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu in a key role.

Punjab floods

Punjab is currently reeling under massive floods triggered by the swollen Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, as well as seasonal rivulets overflowing due to heavy rains in catchment areas across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Several towns and villages have been severely impacted by the calamity.