Sumona Chakravarti Deletes Post Against Maratha Protesters After Writing That She Felt 'Unsafe' In South Mumbai

Instagram: Sumona Chakravarti

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti on Sunday shared a post on her Instagram in which she penned the horrific experience she faced in South Mumbai due to the Maratha protest. However, she has now deleted the post. The actress has not revealed why she deleted it.

Sumona had written about how protesters had stopped her and were banging her window and shouting Jai Maharashtra. The actress in the now-deleted post had written, “12:30 this afternoon. I’m driving from Colaba to Fort. And suddenly-my car is blocked by a mob. One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like he’s proving some sick point. His friends banging on my windows, shouting “Jai Maharashtra!" & laughing. We moved a little ahead & repeat of the same thing. Twice in a span of 5 mins (sic)."

In her post, Sumona revealed that there were no police present when the incident happened, and later, when she spotted a few cops, they were sitting and chatting. "No law & order. Just me, in my car, in broad daylight, in South Bombay-feeling unsafe. And the streets? Piled with banana peels, plastic bottles, filth. Pavements taken over. Protesters eating, sleeping, bathing, cooking, pissing, shitting, video calling, making reels, doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense (sic)," she further wrote.

Sumona Chakravarti Felt Unsafe In Mumbai

The actress in her post had written that she has been staying in Mumbai for the past many years but never felt unsafe, especially in South Mumbai. She further wrote, “But today, for the first time in years, in broad daylight inside the safety of my own car I felt genuinely unsafe. Vulnerable. And I suddenly felt lucky-lucky that a male friend was with me. I couldn’t help but think, if I had been alone, then what??? I was tempted to record a video but quickly realised that this might provoke/instigate them further. So i didn’t. It’s frightening when you realize that no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds (sic)."

Well, we wonder what made Sumona delete her post.