‘India Mein Hua Toh…’: Sumona Chakravarti Reveals Why Khatron Ke Khiladi Happens In Foreign Locations (EXCLUSIVE)

Sumona Chakravarti, known for shows such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, will next be seen as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, Sumona spoke about her participation, working with Rohit Shetty, her preparations for the reality show and more.

Sumona is thrilled about her participation in the stunt-based show. Revealing what motivated her to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, she said, “It was time for me to have an adrenaline rush. I was missing that for a while now. I wanted to do something challenging, so I thought, why not Khatron Ke Khiladi.”

Furthermore, talking about her excitement working with Rohit Shetty, she said, “I’m excited to meet him. First, he was a guest on my show, and now I’m a contestant on his show. So it’s quite interesting.”

The 35-year-old actress also opened up about her views on Khatron Ke Khiladi being shot in foreign locations and not in India. “I think it’s a lot to do with stunts in itself. I’m guessing India mein hua toh aap sab (media) pahuch jaoge waha pe cover karne. I think that’s the reason the makers started doing it abroad.”

Sumona revealed how she is preparing herself physically and mentally to perform stunts. “I think physically, over the years, you work out, so your bodywork is great. I’m also counting on the fact that I’m a good swimmer and comfortable under water. I’m a good driver, so there is no phobia, but before performing any stunt, I feel there are some butterflies in my stomach or nervousness. So mentally, I'm also in the space that I’m in fear I would like to believe that I will be able to do that,” Sumona expressed.



On a concluding note, Sumona requested her fans to pray for her so that she wins and completes all her stunts successfully.

Other contestants in the upcoming season are Shilpa Shinde, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotraa, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Niyati Fatnani.