 Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Says 'Mujhe Saccha Pyaar Kabhi Hua Hi Nahi Hai Ab Tak'
Over the years, Salman Khan's personal relationships have often grabbed as much attention as his films. From his much-publicised romance with Sangeeta Bijlani to his controversial breakup with Somy Ali, and his long association with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman's love life has remained in the spotlight. His relationship with Katrina Kaif also became the talk of the town

Ria SharmaUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 09:56 PM IST
The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Sunday (August 24) with host Salman Khan welcoming the contestants on stage in his trademark style. The grand premiere episode was filled with drama, light-hearted moments, and some candid revelations from the superstar himself.

Among the contestants introduced was Tanya Mittal, a social media influencer, entrepreneur, and motivational speaker who holds the title of Miss Asia 2018. During her on-stage interaction, Tanya shared her excitement about entering the Bigg Boss house and also engaged in a fun conversation with Salman.

When Salman casually asked her about her taste in films, Tanya instantly responded with "Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo," one of Salman’s popular films. This led to an unexpected moment when Tanya, with curiosity, posed a personal question to the host, "Kya saccha pyaar hamesha adhura reh jaata hai? (Does true love always remain incomplete?)"

Salman, known for his honesty and wit, paused briefly before giving a reply that left audiences surprised. He joked, "Mujhe saccha pyaar hua hi nahi hai ab tak."

Salman Khan's rumoured love life

Over the years, Salman's personal relationships have often grabbed as much attention as his films. From his much-publicised romance with Sangeeta Bijlani to his controversial breakup with Somy Ali, and his long association with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman's love life has remained in the spotlight.

His relationship with Katrina Kaif also became the talk of the town, with fans once hoping the duo would tie the knot. However, none of these high-profile romances led to marriage.

Despite constant speculation, Salman, now 59, has remained one of Bollywood's most eligible bachelors.

