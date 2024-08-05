'Don't Try To Be My Shrink': When Bigg Boss OTT 3's Ranvir Shorey & Anurag Kashyap Got Into Ugly Spat Online

Ranvir Shorey who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has made a lot of headlines with his stint on the show. While a section of the audience appreciated his honesty, another section called him out for his comments on co contestant Sana Makbul time and again. Ranvir, who has been a popular face in the world of Indian cinema, had once gotten into a war of words with director Anurag Kashyap, who is being hailed for his performance in his recent release Maharaja.

Back on 22nd July, 2020, Ranvir Shorey took to his X (formerly twitter) handle to share a tweet bashing filmmakers who claimed to be independent but went ahead to be Bollywood 'flunkies.' This did not go well with Anurag Kashyap, who thought that the comment was for him. Anurag asked Ranvir what did he mean by that tweet and what followed was a heated spat.

Ranvir wrote, ''So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much?”

This irked Anurag Kashyap, who then replied to Ranvir by asking, ''Do you really mean that

@RanvirShorey

If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who?''

Replying to the same, Ranvir said, ''I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don’t think what I’ve said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that’s beneath me. I’m not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from.”

Replying to Ranvir further, Anurag took a dig at the actor's past relationships and stated that he is mixing the pain of his past here. Anurag wrote, ''Right here. Whose flunky you think I am ? Dont mix the pain of your past relationship with this debate. I will say everything here .. the correction is needed in this industry like every industry . I operate alone .. bolo”

The Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame gave it back to Anurag on this comment and asked him to not be his shrink (therapist)

Ranvir wrote, ''I didn’t mention you, so why don’t you confess whose flunky you are, if you’re so gutted by what I’ve said. And I don’t understand what you mean by “the pain of my past” nonsense. Don’t try to be my shrink. I assure you, I work even more alone than you!”

Have a look at the tweets here:

While Ranvir entered the top 3 race on Bigg Boss OTT 3, Anurag Kashyap's performance in Vijay Settupati starrer Maharaja has gone ahead to be the talk of the town.