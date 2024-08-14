 Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan CONFIRMS Sana Makbul & Srikanth Bureddy's Relationship: 'He Introduced Himself As Her Boyfriend'
Sana Sultan and Sana Makbul did not get along very well during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, right before her eviction from the show, the actress slowly started developing a bond with Sana Makbul, the winner of the show.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, August 14, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Sana Makbul, who rose to fame with her recent victory in Bigg Boss OTT 3 has been basking in all the fame and success coming her way post the show. On the finale of the show, in an interaction with a media portal, Sana's rumoured boyfriend Srikanth Bureddy confirmed his relationship with the actress and also went ahead to state that he will soon tie the knot with her. However, in her interviews post Bigg Boss 18, Sana has denied being in a relationship with Srikanth and has also claimed that he is just a good friend.

article-image

Well, Sana Sultan in a recent interview with Filmy Gyan was asked about Sana and Srikanth's marriage plans and the actress made a shocking revelation. Sana said, ''Shadi ka toh mujhe nahi pata lekin finale ke time pe jab main bahar thi toh Srikanth aaye mere pas and itne pyaare insaan hai na ke unhone samne se apna taaruf (introduction) kiya and said 'Hi I am Sana Makbul's boyfriend' and I was like aww so sweet. So I think he is a very sweet guy. He also decorated his car when he came and unke chehre pe wo khushi saaf dikh rahi thi.''

Further talking about her wedding, Sana Sultan says, ''Sana mujhe bhi bulaiyega please. I would love to go and wo time pe phir aap nahi bol sakti ke mandap mein do Sana nahi reh sakti, waha pe main mehmaan bann ke aaungi (jokes).''

article-image

For the uninformed, Sana Sultan and Sana Makbul did not bond very well during their stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3. However, right before getting evucted from the show, the former had slowly started developing a bond with Sana Makbul, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3.

article-image

