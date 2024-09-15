Dheeraj Dhoopar Becomes Highest Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 18, Charges 4 Crores: Reports

With Bigg Boss 18 being around the corner, various names that can be seen participating in the show this time around have been doing rounds on the internet. From Sameera Reddy to Shoaib Ibrahim, a lot of popular faces have been approached for the show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar last seen in Zee TV’s ‘Rabb Se Hai Dua’ is reportedly one of the confirmed contestants on the show. Apparently, the actor is also the highest paid contestant on the show this year. According to a report in Bollywood Life, Dheeraj is charging a whopping amount of 4-5 crores for his stint on the show.

Known for his stint in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj is also a doting father to a baby boy. On the work front, the actor was paired opposite Yesha Rughani in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua after he replaced Karanvir Sharma on the show.

As for Bigg Boss 18, names of Alice Kaushik, Dalljiet Kaur, Sameera Reddy, Maxtern, Shoaib Ibrahim and many other popular faces have been doing rounds. While Shoaib Ibrahim has refuted the news of his participation in the show, it will be interesting to see which contestants finally make it.

The theme of Bigg Boss 18 this year is ‘past, present and future’ as a result of which, a few past contestants may also be seen participating in the show.