Nargis Fakhri To Make OTT Debut With Dheeraj Dhoopar; Web Series Goes On Floors In Varanasi

Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is all set to make her OTT debut with Dheeraj Dhoopar in a show titled Tatlubaaz. The show will also star actress and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal.

Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the show delves into the tale of a con artist, weaving a web of intrigue and suspense. Tatlubaaz, a pulse-pounding pulp-fiction spectacle, is produced by 9pm Films.

On Tuesday, Nargis shared several pictures on her official Instagram account in which she is seen getting for the shoot of Tatlubaaz in Varanasi.

"Who knew pushing boundaries could be so much fun ! 🎬🎥🎞️📺🎭#shooting #webseriesdebut #benaras #bollywood #ott #epicon,' she captioned her post.

Reflecting on her foray into OTT, Nargis expressed her excitement. She said, "In the ever-evolving landscape of OTT, the surge of captivating content has made joining the 'OTT gang' undeniably enticing. Having worked in films previously, the opportunity to dive into a series was a refreshing and exhilarating experience for me."

Dheeraj Dhoopar added, "I am thrilled to announce my debut in the world of OTT. It has been a long wait for the perfect script, and when I came across the script of Tatlubaaz, I instantly knew it was the right project to take the leap. The OTT landscape is constantly evolving, and I am delighted to make my entry at a time when viewers have access to a diverse range of content."

Tatlubaaz will premiere on the OTT platform EPIC ON. However, the release date of the project has not been announced by the makers yet.

