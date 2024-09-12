Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

With Bigg Boss 18 being just around the corner, speculations around various names that can be a part of the show have been doing rounds for quite some time now. From Shoaib Ibrahim to Sameera Reddy, popular names from the world of entertainment are rumoured to be participating in the show this season.

Well, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, the theme of the show this time around is 'Past, present and future.' Based on the theme, it is widely anticipated that popular contestants from the past seasons of the show may be seen participating in the show this time around. Another report by the portal states that Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui wil be seen participating in this season of the show. As per reports, Munawar may be seen participating in the show but not as a contestant. It is reported that the comedian will be seen participating as a 'gang/team leader' and may be seen supporting the contestants too.

Well, the comedian is currently shooting for his first acting project in Hyderabad, glimpses of which have been shared by him on his Instagram stories several times. It is also being reported that Munawar may be seen sharing screen with ex girlfriend Ayesha Khan in the show. However, more confirmation on the same awaits.

As for Bigg Boss 18, the names speculated to be entering the show this time around are Shoaib Ibrahim, Dalljiet Kaur, Purav Jha, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur, Alice Kaushik, Sameera Reddy and a lot more. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan this time around again.