 Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMunawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

As per reports, Munawar Faruqui is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 18, however, there is a twist to his participation. Munawar, who is currently shooting for his debut acting project in Hyderabad, won the 17th season of Bigg Boss last year.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 07:02 PM IST
article-image

With Bigg Boss 18 being just around the corner, speculations around various names that can be a part of the show have been doing rounds for quite some time now. From Shoaib Ibrahim to Sameera Reddy, popular names from the world of entertainment are rumoured to be participating in the show this season.

Read Also
Salman Khan CONFIRMS Rib Injury At Bigg Boss 18 Event In Mumbai, Asks Paps To Be 'Careful' Around...
article-image

Well, according to a report in Telly Chakkar, the theme of the show this time around is 'Past, present and future.' Based on the theme, it is widely anticipated that popular contestants from the past seasons of the show may be seen participating in the show this time around. Another report by the portal states that Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui wil be seen participating in this season of the show. As per reports, Munawar may be seen participating in the show but not as a contestant. It is reported that the comedian will be seen participating as a 'gang/team leader' and may be seen supporting the contestants too.

Well, the comedian is currently shooting for his first acting project in Hyderabad, glimpses of which have been shared by him on his Instagram stories several times. It is also being reported that Munawar may be seen sharing screen with ex girlfriend Ayesha Khan in the show. However, more confirmation on the same awaits.

As for Bigg Boss 18, the names speculated to be entering the show this time around are Shoaib Ibrahim, Dalljiet Kaur, Purav Jha, Maxtern aka Sagar Thakur, Alice Kaushik, Sameera Reddy and a lot more. The show will be hosted by Salman Khan this time around again.

FPJ Shorts
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
9 Captive & Commercial Mines To Commence Coal Production In FY25: Centre
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case
Uttar Pradesh: DGP Denies Fake Encounter Allegations In Sultanpur Robbery Case
Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner
Maharashtra: UK Angle Emerges In Probe Into Murder In Nagpur Of Woman By Hotel Owner
Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch
Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Munawar Faruqui To Be Part Of Bigg Boss 18 BUT There's A Catch

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told...

Patralekhaa Reveals People Asked Rajkummar Rao To Break Up With Her After His Success: 'They Told...

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Rahul Bose Opens Up About Hema Committee Report: 'This Is Not Just About One Industry'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost...

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Meeting With Michael Jackson, Says, 'Almost...

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Bleeding Love OTT Release Date: Know About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform