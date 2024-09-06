 Salman Khan CONFIRMS Rib Injury At Bigg Boss 18 Event In Mumbai, Asks Paps To Be 'Careful' Around Him (VIDEO)
Get App
A video went viral on the internet, in which we can see Salman surrounded by photographers as he made his way to a vanity van

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan has been hosting Bigg Boss for the past 15 years. He recently confirmed that he has two broken ribs. Post the injury, he was even spotted at the Bigg Boss event. It was during a photoshoot when the actor struggled to sit and stand and was frequently grabbing his side.

Salman, despite the struggle with his health, did not cancel the event and fulfilled his commitment. A video went viral on the internet, in which we can see Salman surrounded by photographers as he made his way to a vanity van. In the clip, he urged paparazzi to be cautious around him due to his injury. “Aaram se, do pasliyan tooti hain (Be careful, I have two broken ribs).”

The premiere of Salman Khan's much-awaited show Bigg Boss season 18 is just a few weeks away. His passion for work and dedication to his commitment despite the injury has inspired everyone.

During the same event, another video went viral on the internet in which an old woman is seen taking to him. She gave him a lot of blessings and even told him that she had taken Mannat for him over and that he would never go to jail ever again.

Salman's life is under threat after Lawrence Bishnoi opened fire outside the superstar's Bandra residence. It is because of the Blackbucks case, and they want him to apologise for the crime or else he will be killed.

On the work front, Salman will be starring in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. It is directed by AR Murugadoss. Reportedly, the actor has recently shot a few intense action scenes at the SRPF Ground in Goregaon and a hospital in Marol. The film also Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles. It is scheduled for Eid 2025 release.

