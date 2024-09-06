Salman Khan To Reprise Chulbul Pandey's Role In Ajay Devgn's Singham Again? Viral Photo Breaks Internet

Singham Again, which is touted to be the biggest film of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is all set to get grander as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will seemingly be seen reprising his iconic role of the Dabangg cop Chulbul Pandey in the upcoming film alongside Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham.

Ever since filmmaker Rohit Shetty had teased the entry of a "hero" in Singham Again a few days ago, fans had been wondering who the star would be, with names of Prabhas, Suriya and others popping up. But turns out that Shetty has the biggest cameo planned for the film as he got none other than Salman Khan on board Singham Again.

A still of one of the scenes from Singham Again has now gone viral on the internet in which Salman can be seen in his Chulbul Pandey avatar next to Ajay, and that blurred still was enough to send fans into a tizzy.

While the majority stated that Salman's cameo in Singham Again will wreak havoc in theatres, a few wondered if the picture was edited.

The makers of Singham Again are yet to issue an official statement on the massive leak.

Singham Again is all set to hit the silver screens in November this year, and it will see some of the biggest names of Bollywood come together on the big screen. While the film is headlined by Ajay Devgn as the OG Singham, the audience will also seen Ranveer Singh reprising his role of Simmba and Akshay Kumar as the cop, Sooryavanshi.

Singham Again is set to introduce the first lady police officer in the cop universe -- Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty. Besides, Tiger Shroff will also be seen playing a cop in the film, while Arjun Kapoor is the main antagonist. The film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff in key roles.