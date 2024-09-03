Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Alleges D-Company Plotting To Kill Them In Jail; Families Urge Investigation

Salman Khan Residence Firing Case: Accused Alleged D-Company Plot To Kill Them In Jail; Families Urge Investigation | File

Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, who were arrested in the Salman Khan firing case, have alleged that D-Company members are planning to kill them inside the jail. Khan was not available for comment.

Recently, Rahul Pal, the brother of the accused Sagar Pal, visited in jail. During the visit, Sagar revealed that he and Vicky Gupta had been involved in a fight with a gang within the jail. In the altercation, the gang members associated with the D-Company threatened to end their lives inside the prison for targeting Salman Khan.

Rahul Pal and Sonu Gupta, brothers of the accused, have sent a letter to the Maharashtra DGP, the Ministry of Home, and the Bihar Government, urging them to investigate the matter.

The letter claimed that, "Using his influence, Khan has got the investigating officer file the chargesheet without following any proper procedure. Excessive sections were added in the chargesheet in the interest of his protector Dawood Ibrahim. Through the media, we came to know that, during the investigation, the accused Anuj Thapan died under suspicious circumstances while in police custody. Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal are good humans, and their families depend on them. They are concerned for their safety in the jail due to threats from Salman Khan’s associates. We kindly request that you take the necessary action in this matter," stated in the letter.

Gupta and Pal, have been held in Arthur Road Jail in Agripada for the past four months.

On May 14, around 5:45 am, both accused fired five rounds in the gallery of Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment. At the time, Khan and his family were present in the house.

A few hours after the incident, Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, took responsibility by posting a message on Facebook. In his post, he also referenced the D-Gang, stating, “We did this to show you the trailer, to Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, who are like gods to you, We have raised dogs on their names.”

The 1700 pages charge sheet has been filled in this case and the second hearing in this case is on Tuesday.