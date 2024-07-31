 Salman Khan House Firing Case: Joined Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang After Following Account Run By Gangster On Instagram, Claims Arrested Accused
As per the chargesheet in the case, Haripal Hardeep Singh aka Hari also made reels of video calls, including a group call of 10 people of the gang, including Lawrence.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 03:59 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan greeting fans from his 'Galaxy' residence in Bandra in this file image from December, 2023 | X | ANI

Mumbai: Haripal Hardeep Singh aka Hari, one of the arrested accused in the Salman Khan firing case, has revealed that he was a part of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang for the last four years. He also said that he was in touch with gangster’s brother Anmol in Canada and Rohit Godhara and contacted them after joining the Instagram group named “sopuprajasthangolden09”, which had 378 followers and 148 posts, including photos of Bishnoi gang members. 

Hari has his own Instagram account named “harry_rai_sopu_haryana” which has 431 followers and 260 posts, including the video recording with the arrested accused in the Salman Khan case, Rafiq Mohammad aka Golden. The conversation goes, “If someone kills our one, we have the power to hit back and kill ten; whether we kill today or tomorrow, time is very powerful, it will come (in Hindi).” 

As per the chargesheet in the case, Hari made reels of video calls, including a group call of 10 people of the gang, including Lawrence. The chargesheet has also revealed that on Instagram there are many profiles with the title “Sopu Group 29” (Student Organization of Punjab University), which are run by Lawerence Bishnoi. 

