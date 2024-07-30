 Salman Khan House Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Used Signal App To Coordinate Attack On Galaxy Apartments
HomeMumbaiSalman Khan House Shooting: Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Used Signal App To Coordinate Attack On Galaxy Apartments

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
Galaxy Apartments | File

Mumbai: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol used the Signal app to contact the two men accused of firing shots outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra apartment earlier this year, according to the chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit.

About The Planning

Anmol used the ID ‘Jai Shri Ram’ to get in touch with Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, Gupta told the investigators, the chargesheet claims. On March 15, when Gupta and Pal were staying in Panvel, they received a call from Anmol on the app. Anmol informed them that some people were waiting near an auto-rickshaw stand in Harigram Village, Panvel. When Gupta and Pal met these people, they were informed that they were from Abohar Village in Punjab, the same village as Anmol and Lawrence Bishnoi. These people delivered two pistols, two magazines, 40 rounds, and Rs1,000 to Gupta and Pal, according to the chargesheet.

On March 18, when the accused travelled to their village in West Champaran, Bihar, to celebrate Holi with their family, they brought the two pistols supplied by Anmol and conducted a firing practice. Anmol also instructed Gupta and Pal to open fire on the actor’s apartment complex around 6 am, when the police shift changed.

On April 13, a day before the planned shooting, Anmol, in an effort to motivate Gupta and Pal, arranged a conference call with Lawrence. The gangster, who is currently lodged in Sabarmati Central Prison in Ahmedabad, wished them well and said, “Your work will be good, don’t worry, and get ready for the firing.”

