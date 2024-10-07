Arbaaz Khan Gives EPIC Reply To Fan Who Asked If She Can Marry Salman Khan

Actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan, who is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, took some time off to interact with his followers on social media. He conducted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram during which he opened up about his wife Sshura Khan, his other family members and work-related updates.

Arbaaz received a lot of questions from netizens and he gave witty and savage replies to most of them. What caught our attention was a question on his elder brother, actor Salman Khan.

A female fan asked Arbaaz, "I want to be your elder brother's wife. What do you say?"

To this he replied, "What do I say (thinking emoticon) Lage raho Munnabhai."

A user also asked Arbaaz about his 'next marriage' and he replied, "Bas ho gaya bhai," with laughing and folded hands emoticons.

When an Instagram user asked, "What does Shura cook best?" Arbaaz jokingly replied, "Stories (laughing face emoji)." He then added, "Just kidding. She cooks mutton biryani well."

Another follower said, "Your Sshura is very beautiful." He responded, "Shukriyaa. Yes, she is very beautiful (heart eyes emoji)."

Arbaaz tied the knot with Sshura in December 2023. Sshura is the makeup artist to some of the biggest names in the tinsel town, including Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Tandon.

Arbaaz and Sshura first met on the sets of his upcoming film, Patna Shukla. The film also stars Raveena.

Arbaaz was previously married to Bollywood diva Malaika Arora. The duo have a son named Arhaan Khan. After his divorce with Malaika in 2017, Arbaaz dated actress Giorgia Andriani for several years.