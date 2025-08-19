Mahesh Babu's 13-Year-Old Daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni Warns Fans About Fake Social Media Accounts: 'Be Cautious'

Photo Via Instagram

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s 13-year-old daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, warned fans about fake and spam accounts being created under her name. On Tuesday (August 19), she took to her social media handle to issue a statement, urging everyone to be cautious.

Sitara wrote: "Beware of Fake Accounts X. It has come to my notice that several fake and spam accounts are being created under my name. I would like to clarify to all my friends, family, and well wishers that I am only active on Instagram. This is my only official account and the only medium through which I connect. I am not present on any other social media platforms. Please be cautious and avoid engaging with any other accounts claiming to be me."

Last year, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar had also warned fans about fake social media accounts in their daughter Sitara’s name. Namrata shared an official statement on Instagram, adding that officials were investigating the cybercrime and assured that the person impersonating Sitara would be apprehended.

"The Madhapur police, in connection with Team GMB, have issued a warning about a cybercrime incident involving the impersonation of Ms. Sitara Ghattamaneni on Instagram. An unidentified user has been fraudulently posing as Ms. Ghattamaneni, sending trading and investment links to unsuspecting users. Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the individual responsible for these activities to prevent future occurrences," the statement read.

It added, "The public is advised to verify the authenticity of celebrity accounts before engaging with any financial advice online."

Sitara is quite active on Instagram and has 2.2 million followers. She regularly shares dance reels and others videos and photos to keep her fans and followers entertained.