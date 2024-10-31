 ‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti Negi Comes Out In Support Of Actress (Video)
Aakriti Negi, best known for her stint in MTV Splitsvilla has declared Eisha Singh as one of the best female contestants of Bigg Boss 18. Aakriti, heaping praises on the Sirf Tum fame states Eisha always stands for what she believes is right.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 04:47 PM IST
Eisha Singh, currently locked inside the Bigg Boss house is going ahead to become one of the most loved contestants in the show. The actress who shares a deep bond with co contestants Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushi has found suppory in Splitsvilla season 15 winner Aakriti Negi.

Splitsvilla Season 15 winner Aakriti Negi recently expressed her appreciation for Eisha’s approach in the show and called the Sirf Tum actress the best female contestant so far. In a recent interview, Aakriti shared, “I really like Eisha as a contestant. When it’s time to stand up for herself, she does it confidently. When it’s time for fun, she brings laughter. And her loyalty as a friend is clearly seen. To me, she’s one of the best female contestants so far.”

For the uninformed, Aakriti and Jaswanth went aheaf to bag the trophy of Splitsvilla 15. The actress is currently also in a relationship with Jaswanth and their camaraderie is widely loved.

Talking about Eisha, the actress shares an amazing bond with her Co contestants Avinash Mishra and Alice Kaushik. She was recently seen losing her calm on Karan Veer Mehra for linking her up with the actor. Eisha also took a jibe at Karan Veer’s failed marriages.

