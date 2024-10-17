Vivian Dsena's Wife Nouran Aly SHADES His Sirf Tum Costar Eisha Singh On Actress Wanting To Be 'Bigg Boss Ki Laadli' (VIDEO)

Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh, who have worked together in Colors TV's show 'Sirf Tum,' are seen sharing a cordial bond in the Bigg Boss house too. While Bigg Boss referred to Vivian as his 'laadla' in the second episode of the show, a video of Eisha Singh, his Sirf Tum costar went viral where she is seen speaking to Gadhraj about wanting to be Bigg Boss Ki laadli and stating that she too has been a Colors face like Vivian. The actress was also called to the confession room in a recent episode where she was once again seen speaking about the same to Bigg Boss.

Well, in the episode of Bigg Boss 18 last night, all the contestants, one by one were called inside the confession room and were asked about one of their wishes. When Eisha was called inside, she expressed her desire to be 'Bigg Boss ki laadli' in the near future. A fan edit of the same has been doing rounds on Instagram. In this video, Eisha is mocked for wanting to be called 'Bigg Boss ki laadli.' On the other hand, another clip shows Bigg Boss adjusting the lights of the house for Vivian and Eisha looking at him when this happens. Vivian's wife Nouran shared this mockery of the actress on her Instagram stories.

For the uninformed, Vivian Dsena got married to Nouran Aly, an Egyptian journalist, in the year 2022 and the duo embraced parenthood in the year 2023. While Nouran has been extending all her support to husband Vivian on the show, Vivian too is often seen speaking about wife Nouran in the Bigg Boss house.