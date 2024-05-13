Kannada Actor Chetan Chanddrra Brutally Attacked By Mob In Bengaluru, Left Bleeding On Road - Horrifying Video Surfaces

Kannada actor Chetan Chanddrra had a shocking and scary incident on Sunday after he stepped out of a temple in Bengaluru along with his mother. He claimed that he was brutally attacked by a mob after he called out a drunk man for damaging his car, and he also shared a video where he can be seen with blood all over his face.

Chetan took to his Instagram handle on Sunday evening to share his horrifying ordeal with his followers, and he also sought justice from the authorities. He shared that he and his mother had visited a temple in Kaggalipura, Bengaluru, on the occasion of Mother's Day, and while they were returning, a man who seemed to be drunk, followed him and damaged his car.

"I approached him regarding the car damage. But a few minutes later, a group of 20 people, including a woman, gathered and started assaulting me," he stated.

Showing his bloodied face on camera, Chetan said, "Look at what happened to me. They attacked me and broke my nose. I received first-aid from the local police but the gang returned and damaged my car again."

On basis of Chetan's complaint, a case has been registered at the Kaggalipura police station. As per reports, cops have already arrested a suspect and the search for the others involved in the attack is underway.

On the work front, Chetan marked his acting debut in 2008 alongside Harshika Poonacha in PUC. In 2010, he shot to fame with the film, Premism. Post that, he went on to star in a number of films including Rajadhani, Jarasandha, Kumbha Rashi, and others.