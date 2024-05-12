 Trinayani Actress Pavithra Jayaram Dies In Road Accident After Car Hits Divider In Andhra Pradesh
Trinayani Actress Pavithra Jayaram Dies In Road Accident After Car Hits Divider In Andhra Pradesh

Pavithra Jayaram died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, May 12, 2024, 05:54 PM IST
Actress Pavitra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series ‘Trinayani’ passed away in a road accident on Sunday.

She died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mahabubnagar in Andhra Pradesh.

The car lost control and hit the divider. Later, the bus coming from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the right side of the car. Pavitra was seriously injured in the accident and died on the spot.

The accident occurred while returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. As per media reports, Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured in the incident.

The accident has shocked the entertainment industry. Further details on the case are awaited from the police.

On the work front, Pavithra made her debut in Kannada with the television series, Robo Family, which was directed by Master Anand.

Actor Sameeip Acharyaa mourned the actress’s demise as he took to social media to express his sorrow. He wrote, “Woke up to the news that you are no more. It's unbelievable. My first on-screen mother, you will always be the special one.”

