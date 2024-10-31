Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage

Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding set up in Rome are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to their Instagram handles to announce the same and shared a couple of pictures where the actress can be see flaunting her baby bump.

In these pictures shared by Amy and Ed, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful white gown and her husband Ed can be seen twinning with her in a white tshirt and black jeans. As Ed, kisses the mom to be, fans of the couple shower them with best wishes and congratulatory messages.

For the uninformed, the actress is also a mother to a 5 year old boy, Andreas Jax Panayitou from her former partner George Panayitou, a hotelier.

Amy and Ed met and fell in love during a game in the year 2022. After being in a relationship for two years, the couple took the plunge in August this year. From wedding festivities under the stars to customised outfits, Ed and Amy’s wedding was an intimate yet grand affair.

On the work front, while Amy is known for her stint in films like ‘Ek Deewana Tha,’ ‘I’ and more, Ed Westwick is best known for his performance in Gossip Girl.