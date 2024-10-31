 Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who tied the knot two months ago, on the 25th of August, 2024, took to their Instagram handles to announce their pregnancy.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 07:51 PM IST
article-image

Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who recently tied the knot in a dreamy wedding set up in Rome are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple took to their Instagram handles to announce the same and shared a couple of pictures where the actress can be see flaunting her baby bump.

Read Also
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Passionately Kiss Each Other In New Wedding Pictures
article-image

In these pictures shared by Amy and Ed, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful white gown and her husband Ed can be seen twinning with her in a white tshirt and black jeans. As Ed, kisses the mom to be, fans of the couple shower them with best wishes and congratulatory messages.

Read Also
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding
article-image

For the uninformed, the actress is also a mother to a 5 year old boy, Andreas Jax Panayitou from her former partner George Panayitou, a hotelier.

Amy and Ed met and fell in love during a game in the year 2022. After being in a relationship for two years, the couple took the plunge in August this year. From wedding festivities under the stars to customised outfits, Ed and Amy’s wedding was an intimate yet grand affair.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chief Electoral Officer Orders Action Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For Offering Free Juicer Mixers
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chief Electoral Officer Orders Action Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For Offering Free Juicer Mixers
Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's Gandhi Nagar; VIDEO
Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students
Delhi Directorate of Education Directs Schools To Carry Out Safety, Security Guidelines For Students
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage

On the work front, while Amy is known for her stint in films like ‘Ek Deewana Tha,’ ‘I’ and more, Ed Westwick is best known for his performance in Gossip Girl.

Read Also
Amy Jackson Kisses Fiancé Ed Westwick, Holds Him Close At Engagement Dinner Party; See Photos
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Announce Pregnancy After 2 Months Of Marriage

Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was...

Chunky Pandey Recalls Getting 32 Stitches On Forehead During Shoot Of Na-Insaafi: ‘My Head Was...

‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti...

‘Eisha Singh Is One Of The Best Female Contestant In Bigg Boss 18’: Splitsvilla 15 Fame Aakriti...

'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek...

'I Could've Done Anything': Nimrat Kaur Finally Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Dating Abhishek...

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Share Romantic Moment In New Poster On Diwali

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Share Romantic Moment In New Poster On Diwali