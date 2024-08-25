 Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who started dating in the year 2022 are now married. On August 25, the couple shared the first photos from their marriage in Italy on social media. The newlyweds met at a game in 2022 and fell in love. The duo recently hosted a 'pizza party' for their family and friends before taking the plunge.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 06:53 PM IST
article-image

Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Their social media PDA would make fans of the couple go gaga. 2 days ago, Ed took to his Instagram handle to announce his forthcoming wedding with the Ek Deewana Tha actress and also shared glimpses from the 'pizza party' they hosted for their families and close friends.

Read Also
Amy Jackson Kisses Fiancé Ed Westwick, Holds Him Close At Engagement Dinner Party; See Photos
article-image

Well, now, Amy and Ed both took to their Instagram handle to share pictures from their marriage ceremony and announced the 'beggining of their journey together.' While Ed looks dapper in a white and black suit, Amy Jackson stuns in a white wedding dress. The actress has opted for a soft makeup and a delicate diamond necklace on her big day.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ed and Amy shared these pictures on their Instagram handle and wrote, 'The Journey has just begun.'

While fans of Gossip Girl have been calling the couple 'their own Chuck and Blair,' fans of Amy Jackson too can be seen congratulating the couple in the comments section.

FPJ Shorts
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
Read Also
Amy Jackson Steals The Show In ₹7.2 Lakh Black Thigh-High Slit Backless Gown
article-image

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson met at a game in 2022 and fell in love. The couple started dating since then and have often shared glimpses of their exotic vacations on their social media handles too. Ed had also flown down to Mumbai last year and had recieved a grand welcome by Amy's fans here.

The Free Press Journal wishes the newly weds a very happy married life.

Read Also
PHOTOS: Amy Jackson Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Ed Westwick In Switzerland, Says 'Hell Yes'
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding

Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding

Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It...

Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It...

'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa...

'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa...

Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE...

Saira Banu Celebrates 80th Birthday With Family & Friends Including Farida Jalal, Shares INSIDE...

Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In...

Murder Accused Darshan Caught Smoking In Prison, LEAKED Photo Shows Him Laughing & Relaxing In...