Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding

Amy Jackson and Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. Their social media PDA would make fans of the couple go gaga. 2 days ago, Ed took to his Instagram handle to announce his forthcoming wedding with the Ek Deewana Tha actress and also shared glimpses from the 'pizza party' they hosted for their families and close friends.

Well, now, Amy and Ed both took to their Instagram handle to share pictures from their marriage ceremony and announced the 'beggining of their journey together.' While Ed looks dapper in a white and black suit, Amy Jackson stuns in a white wedding dress. The actress has opted for a soft makeup and a delicate diamond necklace on her big day.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Ed and Amy shared these pictures on their Instagram handle and wrote, 'The Journey has just begun.'

While fans of Gossip Girl have been calling the couple 'their own Chuck and Blair,' fans of Amy Jackson too can be seen congratulating the couple in the comments section.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson met at a game in 2022 and fell in love. The couple started dating since then and have often shared glimpses of their exotic vacations on their social media handles too. Ed had also flown down to Mumbai last year and had recieved a grand welcome by Amy's fans here.

The Free Press Journal wishes the newly weds a very happy married life.