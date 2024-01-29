PHOTOS: Amy Jackson Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Ed Westwick In Switzerland, Says 'Hell Yes'

Congratulations are in order for Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick as the couple is now engaged! The duo took to their Instagram handle and shared picures from the proposal. She wrote, "Hell YES."

Check it out:

Soon after, several celebrities took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. Kiara Advani, Shruti Haasan sent hearts. Sophie Choudry wrote, "Yessss!! Best news." Athiya Shetty added, "Congratulations."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick confirmed their relationship in 2022 on Instagram. Later, they made their first public appearance together as a couple at the Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2022, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Ed is famous for his role as Chuck Bass in the popular TV series Gossip Girl, which also starred Blake Lively, Leighton Meester and others.

The duo also recently visited Mumbai, India. Sharing the photos from Gateway Of India, the actress wrote, "Namaste ya lil tinker."

Amy was earlier engaged to George Panayiotou. The duo also have a son Andreas whom they welcomed in September in 2019.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackson will be seen next in Crakk alongside Nora Fatehi, Vidyut Jammwal, and Arjun Rampal. The film is scheduled to be released on 23 February 2024.

She was last seen in Tamil action film, Mission: Chapter 1, which was directed by A. L. Vijay.