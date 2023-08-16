Inside Amy Jackson's Sizzling Summer Vacation With BF Ed Westwick

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
Actress Amy Jackson is having the time of her life with boyfriend Ed Westwick and son Andreas
The actress was recently holidaying in the US with her partner and son
Amy shared some exotic pictures from her vacation on her Instagram handle
She set social media on fire as she dropped a stunning picture of herself taking a dip in a black bikini
Amy also shared an adorable picture of herself with son Andreas
The actress was seen getting goofy with Ed Westwick, famously known as Chuck Bass from Gossip Girls
Amy sent temperatures soaring as she posed in a pink bikini by the pool
She even took her son to explore the sea on a lavish yacht
Amy's vacation pictures from the US are sure to die for!
