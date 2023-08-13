Happy Birthday Sonam Bajwa: 8 Facts About The Beautiful Punjabi Actress That You Must Know

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 13, 2023
A great looker whose striking beauty immediately arrests you, Sonam Bajwa has carved a distinctive space for herself in the Punjabi film industry. With memorable performances across different Indian languages, the actress enjoys a massive following. On her 34th birthday, here's looking at some facts about her, we bet you did not know
The actress was not born in Punjab but in the Rudrapur district of Uttarakhand
Prior to joining films, Sonam was an airhostess. She also ocassionally dabbled in modeling
Not many know but Sonam has also acted in a few South film during her initial years as an actress including the Tamil film Kappal in 2014 and Aatadukundam Raa in 2016
Many people presume her debut film to be Punjab 1984 opposite Diljit Dosanjh, but in fact the actress made her debut in 2013 films Best Of Luck opposite Gippy Grewal
She had auditioned for Deepika Padukone's role in Happy New Year. Wouldn't it have been great to see her opposite SRK?
The actress is a firm believer in Christianity, despite being born in a staunch Sikh household
She was a regular face in Indian commercials for leading FMCG brands
She is a huge fan of Aamir Khan. She has mentioned that Taare Zameen Par is her favourite movie
