Sonam Bajwa: 10 hot photos of Carry on Jatta 3 star

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023
Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is all set to star in the upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 3
She has managed to impress the audiences with her beauty and acting chops
Sonam boasts of a mass fan following on social media
With over 10 million followers, Sonam's posts become rage on the internet within minutes of her uploading them
She makes sure to keep her fans updated with new photos and entertaining videos almost every day
The 33-year-old makes her followers skip a beat every time she uploads a new photo
Sonam has been a part of Bollywood films like Street Dancer 3D and Bala
She also accompanied Akshay Kumar on his 'The Entertainers Tour' across the US
She also hosted Punjabi TV show Dil Diyan Gallan in the year 2021
