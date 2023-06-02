Sonam Bajwa: 10 hot photos of Carry on Jatta 3 star

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 02, 2023

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa is all set to star in the upcoming film, Carry On Jatta 3

She has managed to impress the audiences with her beauty and acting chops

Sonam boasts of a mass fan following on social media

With over 10 million followers, Sonam's posts become rage on the internet within minutes of her uploading them

She makes sure to keep her fans updated with new photos and entertaining videos almost every day

The 33-year-old makes her followers skip a beat every time she uploads a new photo

Sonam has been a part of Bollywood films like Street Dancer 3D and Bala

She also accompanied Akshay Kumar on his 'The Entertainers Tour' across the US

She also hosted Punjabi TV show Dil Diyan Gallan in the year 2021

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam Bajwa exudes simple summer fashion in white tee and denims during Carry On Jatta 3 promotions:...
Find out More