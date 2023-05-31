Sonam Bajwa exudes simple summer fashion in white tee and denims during Carry On Jatta 3 promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023

The stunning Sonam Bajwa was spotted in Mumbai during the promotions of her latest Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3'

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The actress was seen sporting a simple white sweater tee paired with denim pants

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Surely, the Punjabi diva knows how to throw about summer fashion vibes

Photos by Varinder Chawla

In her upcoming film, the actress plays Jass' girlfriend and marriage prospect

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Jass will be essayed by actor and singer Gippy Grewal

Photos by Varinder Chawla

The film has been directed by Smeep Kang

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Besides Bajwa and Grewal, the film also stars Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon and Jaswinder Bhalla in key roles

Photos by Varinder Chawla

'Carry On Jatta 3' releases in cinemas on June 29, 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

