Sonam Bajwa exudes simple summer fashion in white tee and denims during Carry On Jatta 3 promotions: SEE PHOTOS

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
The stunning Sonam Bajwa was spotted in Mumbai during the promotions of her latest Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3'
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen sporting a simple white sweater tee paired with denim pants
Surely, the Punjabi diva knows how to throw about summer fashion vibes
In her upcoming film, the actress plays Jass' girlfriend and marriage prospect
Jass will be essayed by actor and singer Gippy Grewal
The film has been directed by Smeep Kang
Besides Bajwa and Grewal, the film also stars Kavita Kaushik, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon and Jaswinder Bhalla in key roles
'Carry On Jatta 3' releases in cinemas on June 29, 2023
