Sonam Bajwa reveals she was 'scared' to kiss on screen: 'Felt shy to discuss this with my parents'

Sonam Bajwa | Instagram

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, who will next be seen in Carry On Jatta 3, recently revealed that she refused to be a part of several Bollywood films as she didn’t want to kiss on screen. Over the years, Sonam has managed to impress the audiences with her beauty and acting skills. She has also gained a significant fan following in the Punjabi film industry.

In one of her latest interviews, Sonam said she wasn’t comfortable with kissing on screen, but said that her parents have become far more accepting about what she does on screen.

Sonam Bajwa reveals she was scared to film kissing scenes

"I said no to a couple of things in Bollywood because I was like, ‘Is Punjab going to be OK with it? We have that mentality, that families will be watching… I was very scared to do a kissing scene in a film back then, because I thought, ‘How are people going to respond to it, how will these people, who’ve made me who I am, respond to it? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?’ I had all these questions in my mind," the actress told Film Companion.

Sonam also added that she spoke to her mom and dad about it. "They were like, ‘Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine’. And I was so shocked. Why did I not speak to them first? So many things we assume in our head. I was so shy to discuss this with my parents, and they were like, ‘Koi nahi, je film liya, koi chakkar ni."

Sonam's upcoming projects

The 33-year-old actress made her acting debut with Best of Luck in 2013. She has also been a part of Hindi films like Street Dancer 3D and Bala. Sonam has also appeared in several Telugu and Tamil films.

She also hosted Punjabi TV show Dil Diyan Gallan in the year 2021.

Sonam will next be seen in Punjabi films Godday Godday Cha and Carry on Jatta 3.