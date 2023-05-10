Sonam Bajwa on auditioning for Deepika Padukone's role in Happy New Year: 'I performed on Chikni Chameli'

Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa recently revealed that she had auditioned for Deepika Padukone's role in Farah Khan's Happy New Year which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonu Sood and others.

The actress shared that she went to give the audition with her mother and it was raining very heavily.

Sonam recalls auditioning for Happy New Year

She told Mashable India, "I didn’t have a car at that time. My mother was with me for a few days and it was raining cats and dogs. When I went for the audition, they gave me 'Easy lagta hai Mohini ka dance' scene and for dance, they asked me to perform on 'Chikni Chameli'."

Sonam added, "I got an outfit ready for Chikni Chameli and the clothes I was wearing, I was supposed to do my scene in those clothes."

Sonam is quite active on social media platforms and she often shares stunning pictures and videos to keep her followers entertained. She also shares updates about her professional life on Instagram. The actress has over 10 million followers on the pics and video-sharing platform.

Sonam's upcoming projects

The 33-year-old actress made her acting debut with Best of Luck in 2013. She has also been a part of Hindi films like Street Dancer 3D and Bala. Sonam has also appeared in several Telugu and Tamil films.

She also hosted Punjabi TV show Dil Diyan Gallan in the year 2021.

Sonam will next be seen in Punjabi films Godday Godday Cha and Carry on Jatta 3.