Sonam Bajwa pokes fun at Shubman Gill's 'girlfriend' as he scores consecutive ODI tons: “Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai”

Shubman Gill's dating buzz: Hilarious 'Sara ka Sara' chat between Sonam Bajwa and meme guy Xavier Uncle goes viral |

Whether you are following the buzz about Shubman Gill's relationship or watching him score great heights at the cricket pitch, you would know that his fans cheered him with "Sara Sara" chants from the stadium during the IND vs NZ game held on Wednesday. Gill has been in the news for dating Sara Tendulkar, and recently Sara Ali Khan.

As both his lady loves had a common name, fans and followers pulled in to tickle him with "Sara Sara" punch. Meanwhile, an image of the cricketer shaking hands with model Sonam Bajwa has gone viral on social media and attracted hilarious responses.

SARA KA SARA sach hai :p — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) January 19, 2023

Shubman Gill became the youngest double centurion after crafting a brilliant 208 from 149 balls against New Zealand on Wednesday. The internet has connected his stunning hit with the handshake that comes from the cricketer's interview with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa.

The meme guy Xavier Uncle tweeted a glimpse of the interview that shows Sonam and Shubman shaking hands cordially, and called the model the "reason behind Gill's back-to-back hundreds." The tweet subtly questioned whether the couple was dating.

However, the quirky tweet didn't go unnoticed. Sonam reacted to Xavier Uncle with a "Sara punch" and wrote,"Ye sara ka sara jhoot hai. (All of this is untrue)" Her epic reaction has gone viral, which no sooner attracted another text from the meme guy as he tweeted, "SARA KA SARA sach hai."

