Ahead Of International Nurse Day, Mankind Pharma's Emotional Ad Goes Viral & Wins Praise From Netizens

These days, advertisements seem to have adopted a meaningful pace to reach out to customers. Days after an ad by McDonalds's India went viral with respect to voting, here's another video that has caught the attention of internet users. The recent ad comes in the wake of International Nurses Day which is annually observed on May 12, and touches viewers reminding them of the nurses who took care of them when they need assistance to heal.

Watch video

What's the ad about?

The ad runs for nearly three minutes and weaves into a touching story that kindles the priceless bond shared between a patient and the caregiving nurse. It shows a nurse identified as Martha walking through a hospital ward and delivering her service in most natural way. It shows her displaying being both harsh and even gentle while attending patients there.

It is learned that the ad campaign by the pharma company rolled out in several Hindi languages with the aim to pay a tribute to nurses. On YouTube, the videos were shared with the caption, "Nurses exemplify this spirit daily, selflessly dedicating themselves to caring for others..."

Netizens react

The ad which has already won thousands of views on YouTube has touched the hearts of people. Several people have found the ad impressive due to the message it carried. Taking to the comments sections, netizens termed the ad video to be "Heart touching" and "inspirational." A few even shared heart emojis to express their views on the video.