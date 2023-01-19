Roses are red; violets are blue... Is there someone in your life that's bugging you? Name a Cockroach after them this Valentine's Day

Are you annoyed with your relatives? Or just broke up with your partner? Do you want to give them some bizzare gifts as a revenge?

There are alot of gifting options available in the market, but I am sure this bizzare option is now where to be found.

Cockroach- the insect which is a hated by all and the one which has been on planet earth before the existence of human beings, naming them after the people bugging you is a perfect gift option to vent your feelings.

With Valentine's Day coming up, Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has launched a new name cockroach campaign which gives people a chance to name a cockroach in someone's honour. Toronto zoo is offering people a chance to be petty and vent their feelings in an unusual way.

For a minimum donation of $25 (Rs 1,507), the zoo will allow you to name a cockroach after anyone who's 'bugging' you.

Here's a gift @shalzybean never received... @KevinFrankish was kind enough to name a cockroach after Shaliza at @TheTorontoZoo 🪳

If you'd like to do the same for a loved one: https://t.co/oWWsgjNkXr pic.twitter.com/d3AHCPzFSk — 105.9 The Region (@1059TheRegion) January 17, 2023

In a tweet, the company announced the campaign and wrote, ' Roses are red; violets are blue... Is there someone in your life that's bugging you? Give them goosebumps by naming a cockroach in their honour this Valentine's Day.'

How to name the cockroach?

To name a cockroach, people can go online and select 'Dedicate your donation,' select 'In honour of,' and fill in the blank to provide a name of their choosing. Post that, they will receive a digital certificate with the roach's name, a shareable digital graphic, and a charitable tax receipt.

However, the Toronto Zoo said there are naming limits, and that hate speech and profanity will not be tolerated.

The Toronto Zoo informed CTV News Toronto on Monday that, naming opportunities are not limited to exes- you can name a roach after your boss, ex-friend, a relative, or anyone else that has been 'bugging' you.

On their website, the zoo added a disclaimer which read, 'The Toronto Zoo and the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy respect all creatures - big and small. Cockroaches play a very integral ecological role in their rainforest homes by helping to decompose forest litter and animal faecal matter and are, in turn, food for many other animals. Despite their hair-raising reputation, cockroaches undeniably play a vital role in the sustainability of plant and animal habitats.'

