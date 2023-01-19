WATCH: Nasty video showing how 'hot dogs' are prepared goes viral, reminds netizens of 'poop' |

The hotdogs that come to your plate and make you crave more aren't that mouthwatering during their preparation stages. A video from an outlet processing raw meat and preparing people's favourite snack, the hotdog, has surfaced on social media. Excited to witness how the yummy dish is made? We suggest you to once look at the well-garnished image of the food item before you check out the video, who knows the video may leave you running away from ordering a hotdog the next time!

Hot dogs | Wikipedia

So, it's time to watch the video that's rolling on the internet and leaving people in splits. The preparation visuals are nasty and have reminded viewers of human excreta and waste management procedures. At your own risk, watch the viral video of how 'hot dogs' are prepared.

How a processed Hotdog is made. 🤮



🔊music optional ...🧐 pic.twitter.com/hCLIw2JcuD — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) January 17, 2023

The video clip shows the process of grinding beef after it has been washed and cleaned. Then, seasonings are used to give the sausage its true flavour. When the filing is complete, the mixture is placed into the casings. Later, it's bread time for the hotdogs.

After watching the video, the internet has divided opinions. While some said that they would never order hotdogs again in their lives, others still synced to their love for the snack. The manner in which the meat gushed out of the machine and was processed later reminded people of poop or the human waste and its management.

