Pure Veg Viral Tweet: What's 'impure' food? Twitter user slams food outlets carrying the 'pure veg' sign, calls it 'offensive'

Hello to the vegetarian and non-veg lovers reading this. Have you ever wondered upon the "pure veg" sign that shines bright at a eatery? A Twitter user took to note down what she felt about the word "pure" being used there. Giving it a deep thought, she tweeted to put her heart out about what she found concerning about the sign.

Many of us would have never taken those words so seriously, and would have just visited the place and enjoyed a great veggie meal there. But a youth took a dig into the restaurant having the word "pure" in it. Also, in general, the term hints that the eatery serves only vegetarian cuisines and has no kitchen or sources to even accidentally add a non-veg ingredient to the dishes stated on the menu card.

In a series of tweets, the Twitter user addressed the matter of how acceptable it is to term any eatery "pure" or subtly hint others to be "impure." One of the tweet that has created buzz and has taken the internet by storm slams the restaurants carrying the "pure veg" sign to be "offensive and un-inclusive." Later, she also calls such as outlets as "casteist."

The viral tweet shared by the Twitter account, now renamed as "pure veg signs are casteist," reads, "All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences."

All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences. — pure veg signs are casteist (@hoopoe_is_here) January 15, 2023

In reply, a user wrote, "...pure veg means absolutely vegetarian…with no meat contamination.Even as a voracious meat-eater I fail to see the problem here, but whatever." Another opinion shared that came as a reaction to the viral "pure veg" tweet, read, "Veg people are comfortable to eat in a pure veg. So what's the issue?"

After sparking a debate over her tweet went viral, she pulled the cat out the bag and wrote, "All these vegetarian uncles & aunties have kids who are enjoying beef & pork out there in america. I personally know a bunch of kids who secretly eat everything non-veg while publicly pretend supporting vegetarianism."

Apart from the "pure veg" tweet, the Twitter user has thrown light on several other topics. Be it the dog attack-led death of the Hyderabad-based Swiggy delivery agent, or respecting one's decisions about the 'right age' to get married, the now-viral Twitter page has addressed and expressed opinions on many talking points that often go unvoiced.

