Hyderabad: 23-year-old delivery boy jumps off a building at Banjara Hills to escape dog attack, gets critically injured | Representative image

Hyderabad: Due to the frequent dog attacks in the recent past, the fear towards the animal seems to have seen a hike. A case reported from Hyderabad's Banjara Hills saw a Swiggy delivery partner take a drastic step to escape falling prey to a barking dog. Amidst the fear of a dog bite, the 23-year-old man named Mohammed Rizwan jumped off the third floor of the building, and later got critically injured.

When Rizwan reached Lumbini Rock Castle apartment in Banjara Hills, he was scared to witness a German Shepherd barking and approaching him soon after ringing the doorbell, Tv9 Telugu reported while further stating that the delivery agent was working with Swiggy for the last three years and is a resident of Yousufguda.

Rizwan was critically injured during the incident and was rushed to NIMS hospital for medical care. Following the mishap, the delivery partner's brother lodged a complaint alleging negligence of the flat owner. An investigation is underway.