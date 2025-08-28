Transparent Recruitment In UP Wins Youth Trust Under Mission Rojgar

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, once considered weighed down by unemployment, is today moving ahead with new confidence and energy under Mission Rojgar. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this campaign has not only opened wide avenues for government employment but has also created lakhs of opportunities in the private sector. The state’s transparent and fair recruitment system has won the trust of the youth, enabling them to move swiftly towards self-reliance.

In just eight years, the unemployment rate has dropped dramatically—from 18 percent in 2016 to merely 3 percent today. This change is not confined to statistics alone; it is reflected on the ground in the smiles of Uttar Pradesh’s youth. At the national level, UP has now joined the ranks of the top five states in employment generation—alongside Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka—emerging as a hub of opportunities in both government and private domains.

From the very outset, the Yogi government placed transparency at the core of recruitment for Mission Rojgar. So far, over 8.5 lakh youth have secured government jobs through various commissions and recruitment boards in departments such as police, education, health, and revenue. This fair process has strengthened public faith in the system. Only recently, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 2,425 lady supervisors and 13 pharmacists selected through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission in the Women and Child Development Department—an example of how women are also being empowered with new opportunities.

The Police department has seen a historic transformation. In just eight years, more than 2.19 lakh recruitments have been made, including the recent appointment of 60,244 constables in civil police. This drive is not only remarkable in scale but also groundbreaking in terms of gender inclusion. From 1947 to 2017, merely 10,000 women were recruited into the force, whereas over 12,000 daughters have joined the police through this single recruitment process. Between April 2017 and June 2025, a total of 1,56,206 appointments have been made across various cadres, including constables, sub-inspectors, and clerical staff. Such success has been possible only because of merit-based, transparent examinations, which have eliminated malpractices such as paper leaks and nepotism.

Mission Rojgar has also infused fresh momentum into the education sector. Since 2018, 1.56 lakh candidates have been appointed in the Council Education department. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj, has selected 48,593 candidates between April 2017 and March 2025, while the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Lucknow, has selected 46,032 candidates in the same period. Thousands of posts have also been filled in health and revenue, providing jobs to the youth while simultaneously strengthening public services.

At the national level, Uttar Pradesh’s Rojgar Model has emerged as an inspiration for other states, demonstrating how transparency, fairness, and accountability in recruitment can transform not just employment figures but also the future of an entire generation.

Mission Rojgar is not confined to government jobs alone; it has also given strong momentum to employment generation in the private sector. With investments worth ₹15 lakh crore being implemented on the ground, more than 60 lakh youth have secured jobs. Uttar Pradesh, now emerging as the country’s largest MSME hub, has provided work opportunities to nearly two crore young people.

This growth is not limited to big industries; by promoting small and medium enterprises, the government has also created jobs at the grassroots level. Through over 10 lakh self-help groups, more than one crore women have found livelihood opportunities. Under the BC Sakhi Yojana, over 58,000 women have been engaged in promoting digital banking in rural areas—turning women into the backbone of the economy and taking the state closer to the vision of a self-reliant India.

The Yogi government has also made remarkable progress in self-employment. Schemes like the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan and One District One Product (ODOP) have empowered lakhs of youth to launch their own businesses. These initiatives have not only expanded markets for local products but also instilled an entrepreneurial spirit among young people, bridging the employment gap between rural and urban areas.

Taking this mission forward, Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025 is infusing new energy into the employment landscape. Organized in Lucknow, the three-day event is hosting more than 100 corporate companies and conducting on-the-spot interviews for over 20,000 candidates. It is expected that more than 10,000 youth will receive appointment letters directly. In addition, free training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being provided to prepare UP’s youth for the global job market.

The Rojgar Mahakumbh is not just about placements—it is also about empowering skills and preparing for the future. With over 25,000 international jobs being offered, the event is opening doors to global opportunities. Beyond this, regular Rojgar Melas are being organized across all 75 districts of the state. Between January and May 2025 alone, nearly 1,500 Rojgar Melas have been held, connecting thousands of youth with employment opportunities every month.

Through these combined efforts, Mission Rojgar is not only reshaping the employment scenario in Uttar Pradesh but also scripting a new chapter of empowerment, self-reliance, and prosperity for its youth.